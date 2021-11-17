Virginia State students host Friendsgiving spaghetti dinner for Petersburg community

Virginia Sate University organizations who participated in the first Friendsgiving (Photo Provided by: Breshai Brown)

PETERSBURG, VA (WRIC)– A few organizations on the campus of Virginia State University have banded together to serve spaghetti dinners to people in need before Thanksgiving.

Hosted by The Naomi’s Girls Youth Mentorship Program, the second annual Friendsgiving will take place on Thursday, Nov. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Cares Inc. in Petersburg.

The food will be served hot and all plates include spaghetti, a roll and a small salad.

President of The Naomi’s Girls Youth Mentorship Program, Breshai Brown, said that participation last year was amazing. They predict that they will have 80 to 100 people to serve this year.

“We don’t mind more people coming out … We made extra pans of spaghetti just in case,” She said.

Brown also said that leftovers will be given to people around the community as they did the year before.

The Naomi’s Girls Youth Mentorship Program at the last Friendsgiving (photo provided by: Breshai Brown)