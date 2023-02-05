CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Qualified students in the Petersburg area can now apply to attend Virginia State University (VSU) tuition-free.

According to the university’s website, more than 500 students have already qualified for the free tuition through the VSU Virginia College Affordability Network (VCAN).

The initiative provides students with limited financial resources — particularly those from communities underrepresented in higher education — to attend a four-year university immediately after graduating from high school.

Students must meet several requirements to be eligible, including having filled out a VSU application, living within 25 miles of VSU, having graduated from a high school within 45 miles of VSU, being Pell grant eligible, having at least a 2.5 GPA, having paid the non-refundable admissions enrollments deposit and having a FAFSA on file with VSU (VSU’s school code is 003764).

More information about VSU VCAN and how to apply can be found here.