PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University will be breaking ground on a $120 million academic building, which will be the largest building ever constructed on the schools campus.

The $120 million Academic Commons building will replace a demolished academic building and the campus gymnasium. It will also consolidate the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Education into one complex.

Earlier this year, the demolition of the former Harris Hall began after delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to VSU.

The new name of the building will be announced at the groundbreaking — and will total approximately 174,000 square feet, providing space for “transformational academic experiences for the VSU community.”

VSU states the building is conceived to be the hub of intellectual activity on the north side of campus, boasting shared campus spaces, high tech classrooms, faculty offices and other academic resources.

The building is expected to be complete in Summer 2024.

The groundbreaking will be Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m. on University Avenue in Petersburg.