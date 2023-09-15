PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University (VSU) has announced increased security measures are being implemented after two students were shot and killed within nine days at the beginning of the school year.

VSU freshman, Matthew Gibbs, 19, of Columbia, South Carolina was found shot dead in a Petersburg neighborhood the afternoon of Aug. 24. Police say the shooting did not happen where Gibbs was found, and a juvenile was arrested and charged with his murder.

Just over a week later, on Sept. 3, Adrionna Brooks West, 20, of Chester, was said to be visiting her sister in Petersburg when she was shot and killed in her car around 11 p.m. West was a VSU sophomore. Police arrested a male juvenile in connection to the shooting and he was charged with her murder.

While neither student was killed on the university campus, VSU President Makola M. Abdullah announced a large list of enhanced safety measures would be added both to the campus and across the surrounding community in collaboration with Petersburg Police and City officials.

As of the announcement on Sept. 8, Abdullah said campus police would meet with Petersburg police daily to exchange information and an increased number of police would patrol area hotels and apartment complexes where students have been assigned to live this school year, and VSU Police would be alerted to any large gatherings of VSU students in Petersburg.

Find the full list of implemented security measures below:

VSU Police will meet daily with Petersburg Police to share intelligence and inform the VSU community of any activity/crimes that may impact students.

VSU Police and Petersburg Police will continue to patrol the Petersburg apartment complexes where students have been assigned.

Police from VSU, Colonial Heights, Chesterfield, and a private security company will continue to monitor area hotels where students have been assigned.

VSU Police will be called to the scene of any incident in Petersburg that involves any VSU student.

VSU Police will be alerted to any large gathering of VSU students in Petersburg (including parties).

President Abdullah gave the following information regarding on-campus safety and security:

We have more than 1,200 HD monitored cameras around campus.

We have state-of-the-art mobile camera systems that can deployed to various areas of campus.

License plate readers with video cameras are located at campus entryways and exits.

We have hired a private company to provide additional security in our residence halls.

We will continue to perform unannounced safety sweeps inside campus residence halls.

Security personnel and VSU police officers will maintain a strong presence on campus and at off-campus VSU-assigned housing.

We strongly urge students to refrain from attending large off-campus gatherings/parties. VSU does NOT sanction these.

We strongly urge you to attend on-campus social gatherings only.

“We remain dedicated to providing our Trojan Family a safe and secure environment,” Abdullah said in the announcement. “While we work to do our part, we cannot guarantee protection against all unknowns. That is why we ask that you partner with us to prioritize safety on and off campus.”

Students who see suspicious or criminal activities or other emergencies on or off campus are urged to report them to the Virginia State University Police Department at 804-524-5411 or call 911 for off-campus emergencies.

‘We will forever remember our fallen Trojans and continue to pray for all who loved them,” Abdullah ended.