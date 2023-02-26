The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Pep Band performs on the Today show live on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Credit: Virginia State University.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University’s marching band will take the national stage during the White House Black History Month Program.

The university announced on Sunday that the Trojan Explosion Marching Band will travel to the White House on Monday, Feb. 27. The band will provide music as guests arrive for the White House Black History Month Program.

According to VSU, this is the first time a university band has been chosen to perform for this event.

Last year, the White House Black History Month Program highlighted Black members of the Biden-Harris administration as well as the administration’s ongoing relationship with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), specifically the Divine Nine, a group of historically African American fraternities and sororities.