PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University has received nearly 2,000 units of business professional attire as a donation from the global fashion company, COACH.

The clothing items will be divided among various different departments at the university and include dresses, jackets, skirts, pants, shirts and shoes.

VSU is one of six universities nationwide chosen by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to share the 11,000 units of fashion attire.

“Studies have demonstrated that wearing professional attire can impact perception during an interview, performance in the work environment, and the ability to build self-confidence,” said Joseph Lyons, Executive Director for VSU Student Engagement and Career Services. “Dr. Aurelia Donald and I are excited to develop the partnership with TMCF for the career readiness and transformative experience of Virginia State University students.”

While the clothing will be used primarily as business attire, students from the VSU Textiles, Apparel & Merchandising Management program will use the donations to create their own fashion designs for a retail display window featuring the COACH items.

“We are fortunate to be among the universities chosen to receive this generous donation from such a global fashion powerhouse,” said Dr. Donald E. Palm, VSU Executive Vice President and Provost. “We are thankful to both COACH® and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for their investment in greater at VSU.”