PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University (VSU) students, alumni and recruiters are invited to a career expo on campus next month.

The “I Have a Dream” Internship and Career Expo aims to connect students, employers and graduate schools in order to help VSU students network and explore opportunities for internships and potential job leads.

The Expo will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Petersburg Virginia State University, located at 20809 2nd Avenue in Petersburg. It is open to all majors and alumni.

The day begins at 8 a.m. with registration and recruiter set-up, and the opening program will be held at 9:30 a.m.

The Expo itself will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch and refreshments available between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Recruiters and attendees can also use lunch as an opportunity to network.

Employer interviews can also be conducted during the Expo. A member of the Career Services Team can provide help with setting up interviews.

All registered recruiters will receive parking, a table and chairs and included lunch and refreshments. Overnight lodging is suggested for out-of-town recruiters and is not provided by VSU.

Any other display items must be brought or shipped by the recruiters. Expo display items can be shipped ahead of time to Arifah Goodwin at VSU Career Services, located at Foster Hall 4th Floor, 1 Hayden Drive, Petersburg, Va. 23806.