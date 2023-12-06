PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University’s Gospel Chorale (VSUGC) will perform in Europe this December, including a performance at the Vatican.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, VSUGC will begin its European Tour sponsored by the Arte Viva Associazione Culturale and give performances in Switzerland, Hungary and Italy — including Pope Francis’ Christmas Concert at the Vatican and the Umbria Jazz Winter Festival.

“I am extremely proud and excited to embark upon this tour journey with my beloved VSUGC family,” VSUGC Choir Director Perry Evans II said. “I am humbled to lead such an amazing group of students whose hard work and commitment will be greatly appreciated by those who come from all over Europe to witness their awesome talents.”

According to VSU, this will be the choir’s 10th visit to Europe since 1998, with the last trip being in 2019 during Easter for the Umbria Jazz Festival — one of Europe’s most notable music festivals.

The university said the performances will align with the VSU’s commitment to promote the talents of its students while providing a transformative educational experience as the choir will be exposed to different cultures while showing their unique performance.

VSUGC is set to return from the European tour on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.