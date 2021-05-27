Virtual learning deadline for Hopewell schools is May 28

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The deadline for virtual learning applications for Hopewell Public Schools is this Friday, May 28.

In order for a student to be considered for virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year, the application must be submitted by the end of the day.

Families who have already completed their online applications received a confirmation email. If you would like to confirm your application, Hopewell schools said you can call Ms. Tamara Russell at (804) 541-6400.

Applications will be reviewed and families will be notified by June 11 if their child was approved for virtual learning or not.

You can find applications for virtual learning here, under item #1.