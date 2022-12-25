HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers with Wreaths Across America honored veterans at a local cemetery in Hopewell by laying wreaths on their graves in a ceremony on December 17.

(Photo: Wreaths Across America)

The volunteers, drawn from the Prince George High School ROTC, local scout troops, veterans and their families, came out to the Merchant Hope Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum to lay balsam fir wreaths that show “our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces.”

You can sponsor wreaths for next year’s ceremony for $15 online.