HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is looking for volunteers for their community vaccination event Friday, April 9.

Hopewell residents in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c are eligible for the vaccine, but the city needs volunteers to help with the process.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To volunteer, register using this link.