PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) is asking for volunteers to help them build a local elementary school playground.

PCPS, the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth and KABOOM! — a non-profit that helps communities provide playgrounds to children — is recruiting 125 adults of all skill levels and ability to join building efforts between Aug. 23 and 25 at Cool Spring Elementary School, located at 450 Talley Avenue.

The shifts for the first two days begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. and will involve preparing for the build. The shift on the third and final day will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — when volunteers will participate in the actual build of the playground.

There will be food and water provided to all volunteers. Safety gear and materials will also be on-site for projects that require them.

Rain or shine, organizers said this project will be done on time.

Organizers will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of the construction on Friday, Aug. 25 at 2:30 p.m., which will last about 20 minutes.

To learn more or to get involved, visit Eventbrite.