VSP: Shots fired at car traveling along I-95

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a car was shot while was traveling along I-95 Tuesday afternoon.

VSP said the incident occurred on northbound I-95, south of Wythe Street in the city of Petersburg. A Toyota Camry was traveling on I-85 at the I-95 interchange when a man in a dark-colored Lexus shot at the vehicle, striking the rear driver side, VSP said in a release.

The driver and the passenger of the Toyota were not harmed in the shooting.

According to VSP, they believe the Lexus continued northbound on I-95 and took exit 58.

Virginia State Police is asking that if the public has information about this incident they are encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

