PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University invites the public to attend its annual VSU College of Agriculture Field Day this week.

The event on Thursday, Sept. 1, runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and features a chance to explore the Randolph Farm’s 416 acres and learn from leading experts about the latest techniques and trends for small-scale, limited resource farmers and ranchers.

The VSU Randolph Farm is located at 4415 River Road in Petersburg.

The free event will show how researchers and specialists contribute to Virginia’s economy. Visitors can learn more about things like food security, industrial hemp, pond aquaculture and livestock grazing.

For more information, contact Jessica Harris at 804-524-5964 or jbrown@vsu.edu.