VSU offering free tax assistance

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Free tax assistance is available to those filing in the Tri-Cities area with an annual income below $58,000.

According to a release, Virginia State University (VSU) Accounting majors are working in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to provide income tax preparation and filing assistance for 2020 tax returns to individual or joint filers.

This is the 34th year VSU Accounting majors have provided this service. The students’ participation is among the requirements of the federal income tax course.

According to a release, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site will accept tax information in 102 Singleton Hall, on the VSU campus, which is being staffed three days a week. Now through April 8, the VITA site will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The service will not be available when VSU is closed due to inclement weather. There are no classes March 2 and March 24, so the service will not be available then either.

To foster a safer environment for taxpayers and volunteers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an appointment is required. Filers can call 804-524-5346 or 804-524-5842 to schedule.

For help in preparing and filing tax returns, residents should bring with them all essential records, including W2 forms, a government-issued photo ID, and social security card.

According to a release, due to COVID-19, tax information and valid identification should be dropped off and taxes will be picked up after completion.