VSU reinstates marching band, suspends social organization for 3 years following hazing investigation

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University announced its decision to reinstate the school’s marching band Wednesday following an investigation into hazing allegations that became public last week.

The university said investigators found that band members in a campus-based social group called Drum Phi committed acts that violated its anti-hazing policy. Drum Phi has been suspended for three years and its members have been disciplined under VSU’s code of conduct.

“The Virginia State University (VSU) Anti-Hazing policy strictly prohibits physical and emotional abuse. Allegations of hazing led VSU Police to conduct an investigation,” the university’s statement said. “VSU Police determined that Drum Phi, which is a campus-based social organization comprised of a few members of the Trojan Explosion Marching Band, conducted activities in violation of the University’s Anti-Hazing policy.”

The decision comes ahead of the school’s homecoming concert and game this weekend.

