PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A team of students at Virginia State University (VSU) has been invited to participate in the 2023-2024 NASA Student Launch Challenge — a rocketry competition between around 50 teams from universities nationwide.

Teams will design, build and launch a high-powered rocket that is expected to reach an altitude of 4,000 to 5,000 feet. The event will take place in Huntsville, Alabama, in April 2024.

There are 31 students in VSU’s team, mostly including engineering or computer science majors, according to the university.

So far, VSU’s team has designed a 3D model of their rocket and plan to have it fully built within the months leading up to NASA’s competition.

In the meantime, the university said VSU’s team will receive training in rocket launching from a member of the National Association of Rocketry at VSU’s Randolph Farm, starting Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.