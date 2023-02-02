PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Tax season is officially here, but a recurring service could make it less stressful for Tri-Cities residents.

Once again, Virginia State University (VSU) accounting students are partnering with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to provide free tax assistance to local residents. The service is available for 2022 individual or joint filers with an annual income of less than $60,000.

VSU accounting majors have provided this service for the past 36 years as part of a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

“Our College of Business is a major attraction and a point of pride for Virginia State University,” said Dr. Donald E. Palm, VSU Provost, and Executive Vice President. “This initiative exemplifies the experiential learning our students receive at VSU. It also represents our student’s civic engagement and impactful community service.”

Starting Feb. 7 and lasting through Apr. 7, residents can visit Singleton Hall, room 326, on the VSU campus to drop off tax information along with valid identification. After receiving the required documents, a VITA worker will call clients to review the tax return. Once the return is picked up and approved by the taxpayer, it will be filed electronically via the IRS E-file system.

The site will be staffed three days a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. However, the service will not be available on days when the university is closed.