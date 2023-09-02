PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University’s (VSU) College of Education is launching a new teacher residency program to help with Petersburg’s teacher shortage and provide students with first-hand teaching experience.

A spokesperson for the university said the Hybrid Education Residency Opportunity (HERO) program combines coursework and practical teaching in a classroom setting.

Five Virginia State University students are participating in the program for the 2023 through 2024 school year.

Students will receive the same pay as long-term substitutes for their work. A spokesperson for the university said students will also have a designated assistant to help with classroom management and answer questions.

VSU students must maintain a B grade average in order to participate in the HERO program, according to the university.