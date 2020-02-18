1  of  2
Ryan Newman remains hospitalized after horrific Daytona 500 crash

VSU to hold conference aimed at teaching veterans how to become farmers

WORTHINGTON, MN – OCTOBER 02: Greg Porth harvests soybeans on October 2, 2013 near Worthington, Minnesota. According to the Commerce Department, farm earnings nationwide were down 14.6% during the second quarter of the year. Many Midwest states, which are rebounding from last year’s severe drought, reported some of the biggest drops. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — Virginia State University is sponsoring a two-day conference designed to help military veterans who are starting new careers as farmers.

The university’s Small Farm Outreach Program is teaming up with the Farmer Veteran Coalition to host “Boots to Roots” March 17-18.

VSU said in a news release that the conference is aimed at teaching veterans who are new or beginning farmers about resources and grant opportunities through the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The conference will also focus on how to create effective business plans and develop successful farm production practices. Speakers will include Jewel Bronaugh, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The conference will be held at VSU’s Gateway Event Center in Colonial Heights.

