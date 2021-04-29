VSU to host Unity March for Lt. Caron Nazario Friday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Justice in Windsor Campaign is taking their initiative on the road hosting a Unity March at Virginia State University Friday afternoon.

The Unity March starts at 4 p.m. to allow students and members of the Petersburg community to stand in solidarity and demand answers for Nazario and others who have had their civil rights violated by police officers.

The Isle of Wight Branch of the NAACP launched the campaign in order to “pursue justice” for Lt. Nazario and citizens of the Town of Windsor, after Nazario’s traffic stop in 2020.

The traffic stop gained national interest this month after the traffic stop video surfaced. The video shows Nazario being pepper-sprayed and being held at gunpoint during the traffic stop. One of the two officers involved in the incident has since been let go.

The Unity March will start in Rogers Stadium’s parking lot and proceed through the university’s campus.

