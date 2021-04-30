Walls of Love comes to Hopewell

The Walls of Love campaign visited Hopewell Friday, placing bags of necessities up on a fence for anyone to take. (Photo: Walls of Love)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Walls of Love visited Hopewell Friday, placing bags of necessities up on a fence across from Friendship Baptist Church for anyone to take.

Walls of Love is a nationwide initiative started by Holly Jackson. According to the organization, Holly was once homeless and pregnant while in a domestic violence situation. She was able to overcome her situation and started the program because “Jackson knows first-hand how defeated and lonely it can feel to be without a home and lacking hope.”

The way the program works is they hang necessities on walls in different neighborhoods across the country. All of the items are free, and anyone can take what they need.

“Walls of Love’s mission is simple but powerful, it is to spread love in the community to support those in need without stigma,” the organization said.

Since it was founded in 2018, 895 Walls of Love have been placed in 17 different states and helped more than 200,000 people.

Friday’s Wall of Love was placed on the fencing adjacent to Friendship Baptist Church 1305 Arlington Road in Hopewell. The organization said it is looking to work with the church and community to make this a permanent location.