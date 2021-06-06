WATCH: Petersburg Police spring into action to put out vehicle fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Petersburg Police Department and the Petersburg Fire Department sprang into action early Sunday morning after a vehicle fire on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge occurred.

8News viewer Grant Matthews caught the harrowing moments on his cell phone.

The blaze started as a result of a motor vehicle accident that occurred just after midnight on Sunday.

Officers then closed the bridge to traffic going both directions.

@PBurgPolice are working a motor vehicle crash that occurred on the MLK bridge. Currently the bridge is shut down to all traffic. pic.twitter.com/Okcv4NjIJX — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) June 6, 2021

Petersburg Police told 8News, the driver of the motorcycle was pinned under a car on fire. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details are available at this time.

