WATCH: Petersburg Police spring into action to put out vehicle fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Petersburg Police Department and the Petersburg Fire Department sprang into action early Sunday morning after a vehicle fire on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge occurred.
8News viewer Grant Matthews caught the harrowing moments on his cell phone.
The blaze started as a result of a motor vehicle accident that occurred just after midnight on Sunday.
Officers then closed the bridge to traffic going both directions.
Petersburg Police told 8News, the driver of the motorcycle was pinned under a car on fire. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other details are available at this time.
