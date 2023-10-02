PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the City of Petersburg are currently working to repair a significant water line break in the city’s downtown area.

The break occurred around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, and is located at the intersection of Bank Street and North Sycamore Street.

“Public Works crews have been on the scene since then, working until after 10 p.m.,” a spokesperson for the City said. “They will return early Monday morning to continue repairs and restore water to the area.”

A number of buildings in the areas of Downtown and Old Towne have reportedly been without water — or with very low water pressure — as a result of the break.

According to authorities, the following buildings will be closed on Monday to ensure the safety of City employees and residents:

City Hall

City Hall Annex

Finance

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Circuit Court

“Employees from these departments are urged to work from home until the situation is resolved,” a City spokesperson said. “However, services at the General District Court, JDR Court, and the Police Station will continue as usual, as these buildings have access to water.”

Anyone interested in finding more information related to water usage in the City of Petersburg can call 804-733-2407.