Water restored for Hopewell water system customers; Boil advisory still in place

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Water is running in Hopewell again but residents are still being advised to boil their water until further notice.

According to the Virginia American Water company, as of 6 a.m., this morning, water was restored to customers in the Hopewell water system.

The Hopewell water system includes approximately 9,500 customers in the City of Hopewell, as well as the subdivisions of New Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West, Stratford Woods and Mulberry Woods in Prince George County.

Although the water has been restored, the water company is still advising customers to continue to boil water until further notice.

Later this morning, the company and local officials will provide bottled water at 10:00 a.m. at Patrick Copeland Elementary at 400 Westhill Road.

Impacted customers should bring water to a boil for one minute and then allow cooling before using it for consumption, drinking, making baby formula, ice cubes, washing vegetables and fruit, and for brushing teeth.

The water company also recommends the following steps:

Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory;

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;

Rinse hand-washed dishes for a minute in diluted bleach (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.

Do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing;

Provide pets with boiled water after cooling;

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;

Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

Updates will be provided on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Customers with questions can call 1-800-452-6863.