‘We understand their frustration’: Virginia American Water Company president can’t say when boil water advisory will be lifted

Some residents in Hopewell, Virginia still don’t have water after a storm hit over the weekend. Another ice storm is expected to hit the area on Thursday. (Photo: 8News Photographer Will McCue)

HOPEWELL, Va (WRIC) — Nearly 9,500 customers have water partially back after going three days without it in Hopewell.

Virginia American Water’s president says he cannot tell 8News when water will be restored completely or when the boil water advisory will be lifted.

People who live in Hopewell have spent the last three days without water, and now that they have it partially back, they’re boiling it to have a stock for Thursday’s ice storm.

40-year Hopewell resident Monica Slaughter has been constantly boiling water since the first outage on Sunday.

“I have an eight-year-old. She doesn’t understand, oh we can’t flush the toilet,” Slaughter said.

8News wanted to know why Virginia American Water has had multiple outages not only this week, but in the past, and why backup generators didn’t kick in.

After days of calling the company’s media representative, 8News spoke with Virginia American Water president Barry Suits who said the plant does have back-up generators that ran for a period of time, but couldn’t tell me if or why they failed.

“I don’t have all that information. The initial one, that was what caused our problem. The second outage, we’re still investigating that,” Suits said.

8News reporter Sabrina Shutters asked Suits what he would like to say to the 9,500 Hopewell customers, some of which have infants at home, or are elderly, left without water for 3 days.

“We understand their frustration. We take it very seriously. Wish it wouldn’t have happened. They can call. We’ve provided a lot of information. I think you guys have that. They can call us and there’s a number provided that we will bring water to them if they can’t get out, particularly some of the customers you mentioned that might not be able to get out and go to our site. We were providing additional water today to each person because the storm is coming. We’re working as fast and as diligently to get water for them,” Suits said.

Suits says customers can call the company, but 8News tried Monday and Tuesday and got an over 60 minute wait both days calling the main number.

“I’m not sure why exactly you had that. That’s certainly not our normal wait times that we experience at our customer service center. Our goal is once again to provide excellent service for our customers,” Suits told 8News.

For now, Hopewell residents like Monica Slaughter are stocking up on bottled water to prepare for Thursday’s ice storm.

“When you don’t have it, there’s nothing you can do,” Slaughter said.

Dominion Energy told 8News the outage on Sunday was due to a power outage, but Monday’s issue did not have anything to do with Dominion.

Suits said the company has brought in additional generators to prepare for Thursday’s ice storm.

8News asked Suits why there’s been multiple outages recently and what they plan to do about it. He said they have been working on a $30 million dollar project over the last two years that could help prevent outages.

“We’re in the process of some major renovations that’ll be coming later this year that will put more reinforcement and provide a higher level of resilience in our plant,” Suits said.