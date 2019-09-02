‘When’s enough, enough?’: Petersburg Police asks community to come together after 6 shootings in 6 days

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller is calling to change after several shootings in the city.

In the last six days, there were six shootings in Petersburg.

“Enough is way enough,” Chief Miller said.

Four separate shootings left four people hurt throughout Petersburg Monday.

Saturday night, a double shooting in the Peter Paul neighborhood left one person dead and one hurt. One person who lives along the street said they heard gunshots. Another longtime resident told 8News it is usually a quiet neighborhood.

Chief Miller said as of right now, none of the shootings are connected.

He is asking the community to come together.

“Tell us how best we can help you, how best we can do our job,” he said.

Chief Miller said his department has taken 208 illegal firearms off the streets without incident since last Friday.

“We’re going to keep the pressure on. We’ve got some undesirables, people who are not fruitful in our community. We’ve got them and we’re going to keep on going, but I can’t do it by myself,” Miller said.

He said it takes partnership from others in the community, like the organizers of Sunday’s KickBack 2 School Drive at the YMCA.

“Our kids who are receiving the backpacks, the haircuts, all the great community endeavors our kids are receiving right now — it won’t matter if they’re dead,” Miller said.

Bari Muhammad and Shahid Shabazz organized the event.

“The chief and the police department are working real good on getting the guns off the street and stopping the crime. We try to cater to the youth to change their mindset before they get to the age of even wanting to commit a crime,” Shabazz said.

Chief Miller said there have been 10 deaths in the city due to gun violence this year.

“When’s enough, enough? Put the guns down. Stop the violence. We need to mean that and not just have a rally,” said Chief Miller.

In addition to the six shootings across a span of six days, a man was also killed from a gunshot wound in Petersburg last Wednesday. Police said it was accidental.

