‘Where’s my mail?’: Dinwiddie woman asks for answers after mail is delayed by weeks

DINWIDDIE, Va (WRIC) – Residents across Central Virginia are still dealing with mail delays weeks after the holidays. One Dinwiddie County resident said she’s still waiting for a package she mailed two weeks ago to be delivered.

She said she doesn’t think it’s directly linked to the Dinwiddie post office. She instead believes it’s linked to the United States Postal Service overall. Phyllis Grandison said she sent her son who lives in Capitol Heights, Maryland, a Christmas gift from the Dinwiddie Post Office on Courthouse Road on December 28.

She said the package is still sitting in the Maryland post office, waiting to be delivered to her son.

Grandison said senior citizens in the Dinwiddie area are complaining about their bills arriving late causing them to pay late fees.

And in addition to the package that never made it to her son, she said she received a letter on Friday that was postmarked for December 18th.

Grandison said the United States Postal Service should hire more employees in order to keep up with the demand.

“I know somebody personally that worked in the Richmond post office. She said it was only two people working, her and another person. Mail is stacked up, not moving,” Grandison said.

USPS wasn’t immediately available to speak to 8News Sunday, but in a previous statement said COVID-19 has caused a temporary employee shortage, ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for a historic volume of mail.