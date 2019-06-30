Police ID pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the man who was struck and killed while reportedly laying on Interstate 85 in Petersburg.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning at around 3:20 a.m. It was reported to State Police that a man was laying in the northbound travel lane when he was struck by a Toyota RAV 4.

The man, who has been identified as 62-year-old Roy Lee Barnhardt, of Bear, Delaware, died on the scene. Virginia State Police said the driver of the Toyota RAV 4 did stop and remained on the scene.

The man’s body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for an autopsy and examination.

The incident remains under investigation.