PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was convicted of multiple charges, including malicious wounding, in relation to a Petersburg convenience store shooting in 2021 that left a man paralyzed.

On March 26, 2021, officers were called to the 900 block of Halifax Street for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition. The victim is now a paraplegic, according to police.

Following an investigation, Petersburg police determined that Ayanna Walker had shot the man in a convenience store on Halifax Street five times. She was taken into custody shortly after.

On Friday, Feb. 17, a jury found Walker guilty of aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and five counts of wounding a person in the course of committing a felony. She also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29, 2023.