PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been confirmed dead by Petersburg Police after a hit-and-run Friday night.

Petersburg confirmed that the person killed was female. Police said the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of West Wythe Street and South Dunlop Street.

Police were not able to confirm a timeline when 8News called around 9:45 p.m. but said they were on the way to the scene and would send more information when it became available.

