PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department conducting a death investigation after a shooting incident that took place Sunday morning, according to a post on their Twitter account.

Officers were called to the 40 block of Corling Street at around 8:50 Sunday morning and found a woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

According to Petersburg Police, there are currently no public safety concerns and no suspects are being sought.