PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman and her dog were rescued from a Petersburg house fire Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Petersburg Fire Department, they responded to a call on Pocahontas Island at just after 12:20 p.m. When they arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the modest two-story home.

(Courtesy of the Petersburg Fire Department)

Firefighters quickly entered the building, fighting through zero visibility conditions to rescue a woman in her 60’s and her dog.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and the dog was taken to a vet — but there has not yet been any update on their condition.

(Courtesy of the Petersburg Fire Department)

The Petersburg Fire Department also thanked Chesterfield Fire & EMS for providing backup while they responded to the fire, and said that the Red Cross had been called in to assist the two displaced residents of the home.