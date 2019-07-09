Woman finds grenade in Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Petersburg responded to a home in the 1600 block of Berkeley Avenue Tuesday for reports of a grenade inside. The homeowner told 8News she was going through her husband’s things when she found it.

The homeowner said she didn’t think much of it and put the grenade on the stereo. The homeowner’s granddaughter told 8News the grenade was leaking. Petersburg Police said the homeowner found “what appeared to be a live grenade.”

When officers arrived on the scene they informed the homeowner to leave and they evacuated the nearby houses. Bomb techs from Virginia State Police have taken possession of the grenade.

