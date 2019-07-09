1  of  5
Breaking News
2 charged with Henrico homicide that left 1-year-old girl dead 2-vehicle crash on I-295 SB shuts down all lanes, 2 suffer serious injuries Fire chief: 5-year-old ‘daredevil’ rescued from chimney in Dinwiddie County Lawmakers decide to push special session on gun control until after November’s elections Person wanted for exchanging gunfire with Richmond police outside middle school

Woman finds grenade in Petersburg home

The Tri-Cities

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Petersburg responded to a home in the 1600 block of Berkeley Avenue Tuesday for reports of a grenade inside. The homeowner told 8News she was going through her husband’s things when she found it.

The homeowner said she didn’t think much of it and put the grenade on the stereo. The homeowner’s granddaughter told 8News the grenade was leaking. Petersburg Police said the homeowner found “what appeared to be a live grenade.”

When officers arrived on the scene they informed the homeowner to leave and they evacuated the nearby houses. Bomb techs from Virginia State Police have taken possession of the grenade.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events