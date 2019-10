PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police have identified a woman found dead in a cemetery on October 13.

Police responded to the Little Church Street Cemetery on Mingea Street at 9:11 a.m. and found 43-year-old Virginia Allen dead.

Details are limited. Petersburg police will continue to investigate Allen’s death.

If you have any information on her death, please contact Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.