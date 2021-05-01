Woman identified in fatal Dinwiddie County crash

The Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police responded to a crash on April 30 that left one woman dead in Dinwiddie County.

The investigation revealed that at 5:39 p.m., a 2006 Nissan Sentra was traveling east when it ran off the road to the left.

The car came back onto the roadway then ran off to the left a second time. As a result, the vehicle overturned.

Authorities identified Tetrina J. Ayala, 44, of Prince George, Va was the driver and only person in the Sentra. Ayala was thrown from the vehicle and died from her injuries on the scene.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events