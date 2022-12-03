PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- A man is now in custody after a woman was killed in a shooting on Friday night in Petersburg.

According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the Artist Loft Apartments on the 100 block of Perry Street at 9:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Justin Rawlings, at the scene. Rawlings was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rawlings is being held in jail pending his appearance in court.