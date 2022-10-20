PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to the 200 block of St. Matthews Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the hip. Police said the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information on this incident can contact Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.