(PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was shot and killed while bringing groceries into her apartment in Petersburg.

According to her mother, Diane Branzelle, 19-year-old Toni Knight was on her way into her apartment building on the 300 block of Brown Street with groceries on Saturday, July 2.

A group of people nearby began shooting and a stray bullet hit Knight, killing her. A male was shot in the stomach and an 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet but is expected to be okay.