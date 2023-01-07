HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police say she was shot while driving on Interstate 295 in Hopewell.

According to Virginia State Police, a 36-year-old Hopewell woman was driving north on I-295 in Hopewell at around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, when someone in an unknown vehicle approached her car from behind and began shooting.

The woman was shot but was able to pull over, she was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation by VSP, anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656.