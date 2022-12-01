PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One woman is speaking out after being one of the victims in a wave of car break-ins across Petersburg.

Amber Williams told 8News that she has seen multiple attempted break-ins of her car over the last couple of weeks. In Ring security camera footage provided by Williams, a person in a hoody can be seen attempting to break into her car at least three times.

“I feel threatened,” she said. “I can’t sleep because I don’t know when they are going to come back.”

Williams said the first time her car was broken into was Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“All my change was taken out of my car,” she said. “Stuff was strewn everywhere in my car.”

Following that break-in, Williams bought a Ring camera to monitor her car overnight. She said a pattern has begun to emerge where the person usually appears between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

“Somethings got to be done,” Williams said. “They can’t just get away with this until their caught red-handed doing it.”

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, there has been an increase in incidents recently where vehicle owners haven’t been locking their doors and someone has broken in.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Williams said she doesn’t feel safe and is now considering moving. Petersburg police are continuing to investigate the incident.