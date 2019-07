PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — The Young Entrepreneur Association is giving out free fans Tuesday to keep people cool during this heatwave.

If you or someone you know could use a fan, stop by the YEA’s office at 325 Brown Street in Petersburg. Remember to check on children and the elderly since they are affected most by extreme temperatures.

The YEA will be handing out fans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fans will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.