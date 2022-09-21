COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC)– The Colonial Heights Police Department closed off a section of Temple Avenue for seven hours to investigate a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Temple Avenue near Conduit Road around 6:20 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found the victim –now identified as 42-year-old Lydia Rosario, of Colonial Heights — who died at the scene.

According to police, Rosario was walking along Temple Avenue, traveling south near the Conduit Road intersection when a Toyota sedan traveling east on Temple hit her.

Traffic was backed up for most of the morning, forcing drivers to take a slight detour near Conduit Road and Southpark Boulevard. Police reopened Temple Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

M.D. Rahaman, who travels through the area often, told 8News the road is a nightmare. According to Rahaman, drivers often travel more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

“They need to be careful,” he said. “You can a replace car, but you can’t replace a human life.”

Rahaman was eating at a nearby restaurant when he saw the aftermath. He works in the medical field while serving in the Army, and said this hits close to home for him.

“It’s really, really sad to see someone die like this because this someone might be someone’s parents, wife, brother, sister,” Rahaman said.

Police said any possible charges will be pending the completion of the investigation. Speed has not been identified as a factor at this time.

If anyone has any information or may have witnessed this crash, they are asked to contact Officer Morgan Davis at 804-520-9300.