PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Park and Ride, Gov. Glenn Youngkin provided an update on other progress being made throughout the city of Petersburg.

The new Park and Ride deck at the city’s Multimodal Transit Center — a replacement to the existing bus stop in downtown Petersburg — was an $8 million addition, according to Youngkin.

The 75,000-square-foot facility has over 215 parking spots and is expected to improve transit access across the community.

“Our goal over the past few months has been to break down silos and provide comprehensive and sustainable solutions to the unique challenges of Petersburg,” Youngkin said. “With more than 40 initiatives under six distinct pillars, the Partnership for Petersburg is doing just that. The spirit of Virginia is alive and well in Petersburg, and together, we are building a Commonwealth that honors, uplifts and supports all communities”.

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham also announced that the city would be accepting proposals this month for a full-service, health-conscious grocery store.

“Governor Youngkin and his team have been instrumental in attracting several grocers to the table for Petersburg,” Parham said.