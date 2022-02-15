Youngkin, Petersburg leaders hold COVID-19 community conversation

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Petersburg health leaders want to the get the city’s COVID-19 vaccinations numbers up, they met with Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tuesday afternoon to figure out how to make it happen.

“We’re here today to figure out a way to grow the city of Petersburg and not leave anybody behind,” Mayor Sam Parham said during Tuesday’s town hall.

Dozens of community and city leaders met with Youngkin at the Petersburg Public Library to talk strategy.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 71% of the population is fully vaccinated. In the city of Petersburg, that number is closer to 59%.

Younkgin opened the floor up for discussion asking leaders what they’ve heard in the community about vaccine hesitancy.

“Some of the things that we’ve heard – it really has to do with what is in the vaccine, and the long-term effects of what the vaccine could do,” Petersburg Schools superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin said.

Many leaders also expressed concerns about a lack of trusted sources for information.

“One of the top themes was just a lack of a trusted person to get questions answered,” Youngkin told reporters.

“The main thing is to give folks a chance to pick up a phone or send a text or get into a conversation with somebody who we actually put in in the community.”

Youngkin doubled down on his stance of not supporting a vaccine mandate, and said engagement is key.

“If folks have decided they’re not going to get the vaccine, mandating them to get it doesn’t change their mind,” he said. “And so embracing and engaging is really important.”

Pitre-Martin says health disparities existed before the pandemic, and leaders need to address those problems first.

“When the pandemic hit, I think we already had issues with people seeking medical intervention as a need. In my opinion, even in post-pandemic, we have to address that. If that perception is still there, we won’t be able to tackle it full force,” She said.

Youngkin told reporters the next step is reaching out to local healthcare workers and pharmacists to see how they can help.