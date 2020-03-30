UR donates gloves from science labs to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With classes moved online, the University of Richmond’s science labs had a lot of safety gear going unused — so the college decided to donate it to a worthy cause.

“I realized that in the transition to remote learning, we would have a number of boxes of gloves sitting around in our labs for months,” said Mike Leopold, a chemistry professor at the university who spearheaded the effort. “I thought why not make great use of them now and help keep those on the front lines fighting this pandemic safe.”

While Leopold originally brought the gloves from his research lab to an ER Nurse he knows. However, after talking to UR about donating more gloves, he reached out to the administration about donating more pairs, which caused other faculty members to look into their own supply.

Because of this, the university donated around 7,000 pairs of safety gloves to the Central Virginia Incident Management Team to distribute to hospitals around the state in need of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“As I expected, the response from my colleagues was amazing and we are delighted to help assist in this small way. We hope it encourages others,” Leopold said.

