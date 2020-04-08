41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates and staff in Virginia state correctional facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Wednesday morning there are 41 confirmed coronavirus cases among inmates and staff.

Here’s the breakdown:

Deerfield Correctional Center — 1 staff member

Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13 — 6 inmates onsite

Haynesville Correctional Center — 2 staff members

Indian Creek Correctional Center — 1 staff member

State Farm Correctional Complex — 1 staff member

Sussex II State Prison — 1 inmate onsite, 2 inmates in the hospital

Virginia Correctional Center for Women (includes State Farm Work Center) — 11 inmates onsite, 12 staff members

Probation & Parole Eastern Region — 4 staff members

Virginia DOC said on its website it is screening all inmates and officers who meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing and are screening all inmates who finish their sentences for the coronavirus the day of their release.

They added it’s using a separate screening tool for employees and using an infrared forehead thermometer for all people entering its correctional facilities.

The organization said they also have an extensive Medical Epidemic/Pandemic Sanitation Plan is in place and there is plenty of soap and water at its facilities.

While the national shortage of PPE is affecting them, VADOC said Virginia Correctional Enterprises are making about 30,000 sneeze/cough guard masks per day for offenders and staff.

VADOC said all visitations and volunteer activities remain closed until further notice. They said Video visitation, email, and phone calls are available to offenders.

For more information on what VADOC is doing during the COVID-19 outbreak click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: