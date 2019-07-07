‘There was no chest movement’: Witness recounts deadly pedestrian crash in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police continue to investigate the death of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in front of Benny’s Tavern in Colonial Heights Saturday night.

8News spoke with a witness at the scene who called 911 and tried to help the victim seconds after the crash.

Ronald Riddle told 8News the impact was so severe that it sounded like two cars had collided, rather than a person being struck. Riddle said he ran over to try and help. What he saw next was a man laying on the road and not breathing.

“By the time I walked the short distance over there, there was no chest movement, the eyes were fixed, he was definitely passed on site,” Riddle said.

Police said the victim was crossing Boulevard from the Carini’s Italian Pizza and Restuarant towards Benny’s Tavern around 9:30 p.m. last night when he was hit by 34-year-old Shane Erick Dent.

According to Riddle, Dent stayed on scene after the crash until police arrived. He was then taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on unsecured bond the following day.

Dent is scheduled to appear in court July 15.

8News will have a more with the witness, including a man who described Dent as a “good guy” who “just made a mistake” tonight on 8News at 11.