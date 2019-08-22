‘There’s a lot of hype’: Long lines for Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich create buzz, debates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new food craze has customers waiting in lines and debating which chicken sandwich is better.

Locals driving by any Popeyes in recent days may have seen or encountered long lines – some wrapped around the building – all for a chance to try the fast-food chain’s new chicken sandwich.

Businesses, like the one located on Midlothian Turnpike, even put up signs to let customers know there would be a wait.

“It’s ridiculously long,” said Cheyce Ross,” like it’s wrapped around the building.”

But for many, the long lines (some waited from 30 minutes to an hour) didn’t steer them away from trying the much-talked-about sandwich.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of stuff online,” said Jemal Winstead. “It’s been crazy. My wife, she told me she wanted to try it.”

Ross braved the lines for much of the same reason – to try the chicken sandwich that everyone was buzzing about. The chatter even spawned a chicken sandwich war between Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A.

“Everybody’s talking about it and there’s a lot of hype on the internet so I just wanted to see if it was good,” said Leah Bowie.

There’s a mixed reaction, but many can agree that they can’t believe how a chicken sandwich has taken the internet by storm.

“I think it’s funny that people can get so hype over a sandwich but I guess I’m here in the line waiting for the same sandwich,” Bowie added.

But not everyone is happy.

A Popeyes regular named Francisco is just ready for the lines to be back to normal.

“I usually come here regularly and the line is usually backed up,” he said, but not all the way back in the street.”