RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will invest $97 million to expand its bioanalytical laboratory operations into three new locations in the Richmond area to create over 500 jobs in Virginia, according to a release by the office of the governor.

In total, Thermo Fisher will be adding nearly 150,000 square feet to its Richmond area operations and has acquired the laboratories with the purchase of PPD, Inc. in December 2021.

“Thermo Fisher’s expanding footprint and creation of more than 500 new jobs is a major win for the Greater Richmond region and Virginia’s life sciences industry,” said Governor Youngkin. “This sector has gained significant momentum in the Commonwealth due to our research institutions, skilled talent and advanced innovation ecosystem, and we are proud of the company’s developments happening right here in Virginia.”

Thermo Fisher is expanding with the establishment of two new bioanalytical labs in the county.

The company is renovating the former Toys “R” Us store at 8700 Quioccasin Road and will occupy 2250 Dabney Road next to its existing Henrico County facility. The business also will establish a third bioanalytical lab at the VA Bio+Tech Park in the City of Richmond, according to the release.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific’s decision to expand in Henrico’s Westwood/Dabney and Regency/Parham areas further strengthens our existing partnership and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to growth here in Henrico County,” said Henrico County Board of Supervisors Member Daniel J. Schmitt. “It also highlights the unwavering support the County has for our business community in providing access to a highly skilled pool of talent from nationally recognized colleges and universities to support Thermo Fisher and the region’s growing life sciences sector. I’m excited to see the company’s success here in Henrico as the company works to improve health across the globe.”